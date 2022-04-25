Essex Property Trust Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 5:35 PM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO estimate is $3.34 (+8.96% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $373.54M (+5.86% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, ESS has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- The company's stock declined -2.53% on Feb. 3, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb.2 post-market.