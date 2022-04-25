Invesco Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 2:06 PM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.28B (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IVZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.