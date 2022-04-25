Chipotle Mexican Grill Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 2:07 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.64 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01B (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Chipotle, a fast-casual restaurant, attracted bullish view at Baird. “We remain confident in the fundamental setup, with a view that brand-specific drivers and recent pricing actions can lead to an upward bias to our 2022-2023 earnings estimates,” a team of analysts led by David E. Tarantino wrote in a note to clients.
- What's in the news: A scan by KeyBanc Capital Markets indicated the chain has expanded the implementation of its price increases to an additional 810 stores as it looks to protect margins.
- "On a national basis, prices are now 3.3% higher for Steak/Barbacoa, 3.1% higher for Carnitas, and 2.4% higher for Chicken/Sofritas/ Veggie entrees," noted analyst Analyst Eric Gonzalez.
- CMG stock rallied after the company announced the launch of its first new chicken product since the chain was started in 1993 in Denver, Colorado. Chipotle further said it will soon be testing RFID label tracking to improve food safety.
- To note, the company has opened up new venture fund called Cultivate Next to be used as an investment arm for early-stage funding into strategically aligned start-ups.
- Earnings Recap and Guidance: In Q4 earnings, the company reported 15.2% growth in comparable sales topping the consensus mark of +14.8% with easy beat on both lines.
- Looking ahead, CMG sees Q1 comparable restaurant sales growth in the mid to high single digits range. Between 235 to 250 new restaurant openings (including 5 to 10 relocations to add a Chipotle) are anticipated.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 13 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, CMG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Wall Street analysts rating on an average is Buy while SA Quant rating remains steady at Hold.