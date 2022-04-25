OpenSea buys NFT aggregator Gem in bid to enhance 'pro experience'

Apr. 25, 2022 2:15 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

NFT Futuristic Background

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Non-fungible token exchange OpenSea on Monday has acquired NFT marketplace aggregator Gem for an undisclosed price, according to a blog post.
  • Gem allows its users buy NFTs across multiple marketplaces all in one transaction. It also offers analytical tools and rarity rankings.
  • OpenSea said that it will integrate "the best of Gem's features."
  • “As the NFT community grows, we’ve recognized a need to better serve more experienced, ‘pro users,’ and offer more flexibility and choice to people at every level of experience,” the blog post read.
  • Upon closing of the deal, Gem will continue to operate as a stand-alone product and brand, New York City-based OpenSea said.
  • In the end of March, OpenSea hinted at supporting Solana (SOL-USD) NFTs on its exchange.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.