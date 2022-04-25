OpenSea buys NFT aggregator Gem in bid to enhance 'pro experience'
Apr. 25, 2022 2:15 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Non-fungible token exchange OpenSea on Monday has acquired NFT marketplace aggregator Gem for an undisclosed price, according to a blog post.
- Gem allows its users buy NFTs across multiple marketplaces all in one transaction. It also offers analytical tools and rarity rankings.
- OpenSea said that it will integrate "the best of Gem's features."
- “As the NFT community grows, we’ve recognized a need to better serve more experienced, ‘pro users,’ and offer more flexibility and choice to people at every level of experience,” the blog post read.
- Upon closing of the deal, Gem will continue to operate as a stand-alone product and brand, New York City-based OpenSea said.
- In the end of March, OpenSea hinted at supporting Solana (SOL-USD) NFTs on its exchange.