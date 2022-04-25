Redburn downgrades big music labels, lifts Spotify to Neutral

  • An update on key music-industry stocks has Redburn less bearish on Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), while cutting ratings on major publishing labels.
  • The analyst firm downgraded Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and Universal Music Group (OTC:UNVGY) to Sell from Neutral, noting that the companies haven't yet priced in regular cash spending on content.
  • WMG is down 1.6%; UNVGY is 2.8% lower.
  • The catalog reinvestment has been factored into consensus estimates but hasn't yet shown up in the stocks' valuation, the firm says.
  • Meanwhile, the labels' market power is weakening, indicated by the ever-shortening duration of the music rights they can secure - and they may not have enough emerging-market exposure to make up for the "turning point" in developed markets.
  • As for Spotify (SPOT), it's taking off its Sell sign noting that while the company still has to prove it can boost margins, the stock price "adequately" reflects opportunity ahead. Spotify shares are up 2%.
  • In recent Spotify news, the company is set to part ways with Barack and Michelle Obama on podcasting as the Obamas take their deal to another provider.
