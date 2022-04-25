Among large cap consumer stocks, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) fell among the furthest on Monday afternoon.

Early in Monday afternoon’s trading session shares slumped over 8% before battling back to a more modest loss. Shares have fallen over 70% in the past year.

The outsized slide for the online used car retailer is prompted not only by a poor earnings report offered late last week, but a series of financial offerings that call the health of the company into question. Indeed, despite management’s pinpointing of “macro factors” from the semiconductor shortage to rising interest rates, the stock’s stark contrast in trend to peers like AutoNation (AN) and Lithia Motors (LAD) suggests the disappointing results are more specific to Carvana (CVNA).

Of course, the series of financial maneuvers that management have announced to counter the company’s sizeable leverage and history of losses.

In a span of just a few days, management announced an offer of $1 billion of its Class A common stock in a public offering, then upsized that offering and priced its offering of 15.63M shares of its Class A common stock at $80/share. A day ahead of the expected close of that offering, the company further announced plans to offer $2.275 billion in unsecured high yield bonds, due to mature in 2030, to fund its proposed acquisition of the U.S. auction business of ADESA from KAR Auction Services. The latter deal is set to close in May.

“We've chosen to structure this purchase and the capital that we're raising is aimed at giving us maximum flexibility. It dramatically enhances our liquidity position. I think it does give us a lot of flexibility in the future to do interesting things,” CFO Mark Jenkins told analysts during the company’s earnings call, outlining the rationale for the moves. “Now we're starting from a worse place than we would have liked to start. And so I think for the remainder of this year, we have to kind of dig out of that hole a little bit. So, that also generates rationale for a little bit of additional cushion.”

He emphasized the importance of the ADESA business to the company’s growth story and will lead to lowered capital expenditures in the long term.

However, the market appears less than convinced by management’s confidence in the capital raise as conducive to reaching long-term targets. This is especially so as interest rates rise and the proposed yield on the bond sale reaches into double digits.

“The most common bearish argument we’ve heard historically on CVNA is that with the company’s general history of not making money, the combination of balance sheet leverage and potential shareholder dilution necessary to build inventory could set the company up for a big fall in the event interest rates rose meaningfully or default rates were to see an uptick,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson warned in a note ahead of earnings.

As a selloff persists and yet more capital raises come to fruition, the common bearish argument is only gaining credence.

The popularity of negative takes on the stock due to liquidity issues is not particularly difficult to understand. As debt has ballooned and losses persisted, the company’s credit position has also come under fire from the ratings agencies. As of late, Moody’s recently announced a review for a downgrade of the company’s current B3 corporate family rating and Caa2 senior unsecured rating.

On the back of these burgeoning concerns, the company has been dealt a number of downgrades since earnings, with many citing liquidity as an issue of increasing concern.

In short, multiple analysts are now cautioning that the company’s business model of expanding rapidly to satisfy growth-focused investors at the expense of profitability is a major problem in the present environment. As sales declined in the first quarter, the growth trajectory appears as though it is no longer able to overcome the bearish focus on the bottom line.

“We are concerned about the execution discipline and believe re-establishing credibility here is needed to comfortably value this company on multiple comparable to established e-commerce peers,” JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta wrote in a note calling the earnings call and follow ups “confidence shattering.”

He added that the free cash flow burn at present and big miss on EBITDA expectations in the latest earnings release are also tempering any optimism.

“With a significant amount of equity and bond holder capital being raised and in an environment where investors are likely to reward companies with profit discipline, we do not believe Carvana (CVNA) is likely to get a free pass on SG&A any longer,” Gupta concluded.

He reined in his price target on shares to $85 from $140 and maintained a Neutral rating. In fact, Gupta assigned a downside target of $40 should integration risks with ADESA and increasingly expensive capital raises.

Read Carvana's management commentary in its earnings transcript.