Hypertension drug developer CinCor sees stock rally 15%

Apr. 25, 2022 2:22 PM ETCINCBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

CinCor (CINC) stock rallied 15% on Monday, with the stock having risen 29% over the last five sessions.

Shares of CINC opened at $21.99 and climbed steadily during morning trading. The stock recently changed hands at $24.99, up 15%, at approximately 1:40 p.m.

CINC held its initial public offering on Jan. 7, offering 12.1M shares priced at $16 per share to raise gross proceeds of $193.6M.

On March 18, the stock was added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes.

The company has been focused on developing its lead drug candidate, CIN-107, as a treatment for hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. The product is in Phase 3 testing for treatment-resistant hypertension, according to its website.

