Artisan Partners Asset Management Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 25, 2022 Artisan Partners Asset Management
- Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $294.03M (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.