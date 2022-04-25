Ventas (NYSE:VTR) stock slips 0.9% after Land & Buildings Investment Management withdrew its nomination of Jonathan Litt for the REIT's board after it became clear that certain investors would be unable to support Litt's nomination.

Specifically, Institutional Shareholder Services said it would be more supportive of a change at the 2023 annual meeting if the current board fails to improve the senior housing REIT's performance.

"During this campaign we have spoken with many Ventas (VTR) shareholders who fundamentally agree with what we've identified as the problems at the company, and with the solutions we are proposing to help Ventas regain its blue-chip REIT status," Land & Buildings said in a statement. It "continues to believe a true investor perspective is needed on the board."

Ventas (VTR) later confirmed that the nomination had been withdrawn.

"We look forward to getting back to business and are eager, energized and focused on continuing to capitalize on the senior housing recovery now underway to drive sustained growth and value creation," Ventas (VTR) said in a statement.

Land & Buildings said it will remain a significant shareholder and "is rooting" for the board and management to take the actions needed to improve its performance. "However, we will not hesitate to take future action if we deem it necessary to ensure that Ventas (VTR) delivers for shareholders."