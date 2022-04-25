TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) unveils a partnership with GreenGasUSA to explore the development of a network of transportation hubs for natural gas, including renewable natural gas, in an effort to make natural gas and renewable energy sources more economically viable.

The company said it will build, own and operate the RNG transportation hubs in several U.S. states along its 32,700-mile natural gas pipeline system within the next four years, with the first hub targeted to be in service by next year's Q2; GreenGasUSA will provide RNG to the transportation hubs.

TC Energy (TRP) has 10 RNG interconnects across its U.S. natural gas footprint with plans to rapidly expand and provide more capability before the end of this year.

TC Energy (TRP) is a reliable dividend paying company currently yielding ~5%, but the stock is fairly valued with a 22% YTD price appreciation, Daniel P. Varga writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.