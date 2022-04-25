WISeKey sells 51% stake in Arago, a German AI platform company
Global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, WISeKey (WKEY +5.8%) announces the sale of its 51% stake in Arago for Є25.5M.
Arago, a German AI platform company and WKEY has realized more than 5x return on initial cash investment while preserving strategic cooperation on AI for IoT applications.
“The sale of arago whilst retaining a strategic partnership makes complete sense for both parties,” said Peter Ward, WISeKey’s CFO. “The immediate benefit to WISeKey will be a significant reduction in our cash burn, whilst providing us with an influx of funds to support future business development in the areas of Cybersecurity, IoT and NFT technologies. This sale will also reduce our operational losses and enable us to move faster towards profitability.”
Quick look at WKEY's Q1 earnings