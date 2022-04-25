Pinterest, Meta, Snap lead social media stocks higher as Elon Musk buys Twitter

Apr. 25, 2022 2:51 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS), SNAP, FB, TWTRBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Apple iPhone XR showing homepage Pinterest application on mobile

5./15 WEST/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) rose after Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) confirmed it was selling itself for $54.20 per share in cash to Elon Musk.

Pinterest (PINS) tacked on nearly 2% to $19.95, while Snap (SNAP) rose nearly 1% to $30.04 and Meta Platforms (FB) gained slightly more than 0.5% to $185.16.

Snap (SNAP) recently reported first-quarter results that came in light of expectations, telling investors it lost an adjusted 2 cents per share on $1.06 billion in revenue. Wall Street was expecting the Evan Spiegel-led company to earn 3 cents per share and generate $1.07 billion in sales.

Both Pinterest (PINS) and Meta Platforms (FB) are set to report first-quarter earnings on April 27 after the close of trading.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts are looking for Meta Platforms (FB) to earn $2.51 per share on $28.24 billion. Conversely, Wall Street analysts are looking for Pinterest (PINS) to earn 4 cents per share on $572.45 million in sales.

Following Snap's (SNAP) quarterly results, investment firm Barclays cut its price target, however, the bank noted the results could have been far worse.

