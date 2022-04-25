Gilead wins approval for COVID antiviral remdesivir in young children
- The U.S. FDA has expended the indication for Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) antiviral medication Veklury (remdesivir) for children 12 years old to as young as 29 days old.
- The expanded approval in this population is for those that are hospitalized with COVID-19, or have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are considered high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
- For those that are hospitalized, a 5-day treatment course is recommended. For those who aren't but are at high risk for progression, a 3-day course is recommended.
- Of the 53 pediatric patients enrolled in the phase 2/3 CARAVAN study, 75% and 85%, respectively, showed clinical improvement on day 10 and last assessment.
- Veklury is now the first COVID treatment approved for children 12 and younger.
- In January, the FDA expanded the use of Veklury for non-hospitalized adults and adolescents.