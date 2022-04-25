Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and its board have come to a sale agreement with Elon Musk for $44 billion - giving in to a relatively rapid hostile courtship from the eccentric billionaire.

Twitter (TWTR) shares were halted at 2:41 p.m., with the stock up 5.5% to $51.63/share.

It was unanimously approved by Twitter's board, and the deal is expected to close in 2022. Twitter will go private in the deal.

The deal is for $54.20/share in cash, Musk's first (and also "best and final") offer.

That price marks a 38% premium to Twitter's closing price on April 1, the last session before Musk disclosed a 9% stake in the company.

"The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon's proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing," says Twitter Chair Bret Taylor. "The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter's stockholders."

Musk speaks: "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," he says. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

With the deal in hand and no apparent competing bids arriving, Musk tweeted this afternoon: "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Musk had reportedly lined up $46.5 billion in committed financing, including $21 billion in equity commitment from Musk himself. The newly agreed deal has no financing conditions.

Musk and Twitter's team reportedly worked through Sunday night into Monday, likely finalizing walk-away details around the acquisition plan.

The company adopted a "poison pill" takeover defense on April 15, but by Sunday night it had changed stances to re-examine Musk's offer, with no "white knight" bidder in the wings.

Twitter will report earnings before the open on April 28 - but with a go-private plan in place, it's canceled its earnings conference call.

Updated 3:04 p.m.: Tesla (TSLA) shares have started a move down but haven't yet set their session low, down 2.1%. Musk equity financing is reportedly against his Tesla holdings, at least in part.

Updated 3:11 p.m: With the news out, Twitter (TWTR) has resumed trading, up 6.3% to $52.01.

Updated 3:17 p.m.: Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) - the SPAC that's taking Donald Trump's social-media effort Truth Social public - are back around their session lows, down 17.5%, after a brief volatility spike. The stock has been lower throughout Monday as news of a Musk/Twitter deal got closer to being realized.