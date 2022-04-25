Enphase Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+23.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $433.67M (+43.7% Y/Y).

Freemont, Calif.-based ENPH in February reported Q4 2021 earnings that beat estimates, helped by strong demand for the company's microinverters and batteries.

The company had also guided Q1 revenue to be $420M-$440M, which included shipments of 110-120 MW hours of its IQ Batteries.

Supply chain challenges and rising costs have weighed on solar and alternative energy stocks this year.

But investor sentiment has been helped by recent expectations that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would spur more investments in wind, solar and clean energy projects to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

ENPH stock has lost 16% YTD. However, shares have risen about 4.3% as of their last close on Friday since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

ENPH stock is trading at a high valuation premium due to the company's "explosive revenue and earnings growth potential," True Orion wrote in a bullish analysis posted earlier this month on Seeking Alpha.

Over the last 2 years, ENPH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 3 downward.