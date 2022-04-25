Redbox rips over 40% higher as volume spikes again

Apr. 25, 2022 3:03 PM ETRedbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Redbox Entertainment (RDBX +41.4%) roared higher on Monday as volume spiked for the second time in a matter of days.

Over 33 million shares changed hands on Monday, well ahead of average volume of about 2.4 million. Shares surged over 40% in afternoon trading, building upon an over 30% gain marked on Thursday, as the heavily-shorted name attracts attention as a potential “meme stock.”

As noted during last week’s run to the upside, 1.13 million shares are held short in a float of just 2.77 million shares per Morningstar data. The small market cap of the company standing at just about $180 million also appears to increase the attractiveness of the stock for meme-driven investors.

Despite the dramatic rise in the past week, the stock remains 70% below its peak price reached shortly after coming public via a special-purpose acquisition company in October 2021.

