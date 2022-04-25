Cryptocurrencies' increasing popularity is a cause for concern and their dynamics resemble that of the sub-prime mortgage mania leading up to the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, European Central Bank Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta said in a speech, adding that there needs to be a singular regulatory regime facilitating the decentralized space.

Given cryptos' lack of fundamentals, the number of recent scandals, their use cases in illegal activities and high price volatility, Panetta has called for the implementation of crypto taxes to be inline with other financial instruments, according to the written speech.

He also thinks that it's best to extend peer-to-peer crypto transfers within the scope of the regulatory standards for anti-money laundering and the prevention of terrorist financing.

“Crypto-assets are speculative assets that can cause major damage to society,” Panetta said. “They derive their value mainly from greed, they rely on the greed of others and the hope that the scheme continues unhindered.”

"Like in a Ponzi scheme, such dynamics can only continue as long as a growing number of investors believe that prices will continue to increase and that there can be fiat value unbacked by any stream of revenue or guarantee," Panetta said. "Until the enthusiasm vanishes and the bubble bursts," he added.

For stablecoins, which are digital assets pegged to the value of a more "stable" asset, Panetta said that their currently "highly problematic" disclosure requirements need to be upgraded to reflect what exactly is backing those tokens as collateral. Tether (USDT-USD), the largest stablecoin by market cap, is in the process of further narrowing its commercial debt holdings in its reserves.

Panetta's speech followed similar remarks he made in Dec. 2021, saying cryptos show no signs of benefit to society or the broader economy.

