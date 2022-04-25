Adcore to provide SEM services to Australian retailer, Best & Less
Apr. 25, 2022 3:15 PM ETAdcore Inc. (ADCOF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Adcore (OTCQX:ADCOF) announces a new contract with Australian retailer Best & Less, to manage its search engine marketing (SEM) efforts.
- Best & Less is a retailer of clothing and household linens with 185 stores as well as an online platform.
- Kerry Scotney, General Manager of Digital and eCommerce at Best & Less, commented, "Best and Less has made great progress in delivering accelerated growth from our online business over the last two and half years and now as we enter the next phase of our Omni Channel growth plans, we wanted to bolster our performance marketing capability, and we firmly believe Adcore Australia are the right partner to see us through this next phase."