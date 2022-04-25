Cemex (NYSE:CX) said Monday it successfully converted carbon dioxide from its cement-making processes into carbon nanoparticles that could have several potential commercial applications in fields such as building materials, electronics, agriculture and biomedicine.

Cemex (CX) said it is the first company in the cement industry to introduce this technology, which could be "a game-changer in decarbonizing cement production."

The company said it achieved a carbon conversion rate of 50% in a lab setting, and the next step is to scale the technology in a cement plant pilot within a year.

In construction, the addition of carbon nanoparticles can strengthen concrete by 5%-15%, which also reduces the amount of cement needed in the mix, said Cemex R&D head Davide Zampini, according to Dow Jones.

Saying rapidly rising kiln fuel prices are starting to see normalization while Mexico cement prices will rise faster than expected, Credit Suisse last week upgraded Cemex shares to Outperform.