JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is the next airline stock on the runway after a largely encouraging earnings season thus far for the sector.

While the stock has had a choppy 2022, shares have rebounded noticeably since the start of airline earnings on April 13, when Delta Air Lines (DAL) touted a significant rebound in summer travel demand. This trend has only been fomented by similarly strong forecasts for the road ahead from United Airlines (UAL) and American Airlines (AAL) in the past week.

However, there remain a few headline issues that are unique to JetBlue (JBLU). These issues, including problems with labor shortages, M&A competition, and schedule sustainability, must be contended with by management as its earnings call takes place prior to the market open on Tuesday.

Perhaps most prominent among expected questions is the pending sale of Spirit Airlines (SAVE), which JetBlue finds itself in a bidding war for with Frontier Group (ULCC). While analysts have noted that the move to either carrier is likely a positive for the overall industry, the uncertainty is likely to hang over the stock for the near term.

That uncertainty is not only in terms of the bidding war, but in terms of the regulatory approval. Suffice it to say, careful commentary from management on progress could be pivotal in determining the stock’s trajectory on Tuesday. These comments could also prove crucial to Frontier (ULCC) as it prepares a report for the following day.

Next, management will need to offer sufficient color on the air carrier’s ability to maneuver during significant staffing shortages. As JetBlue (JBLU) has been among the airlines most impacted by shortages and therefore the most heavy-handed in schedule cuts, the issue is sure to loom large in analyst questioning.

In fact, the issue has come only further to the fore in the day prior to the earnings release. A statement from JetBlue’s pilots via the Air Line Pilots Association excoriated Alex Battaglia, the airline’s head of Airports and System Operations for mismanagement of schedules and “operational turmoil.”

“Every day, thousands of JetBlue pilots show up to work committed to providing the highest level of service to our customers,” Capt. Chris Kenney, chair of the JetBlue unit of ALPA said. “Instead, we are seeing operational disruptions at every level. Customers are having their flights canceled, while pilots are spending hours on hold with the Company just to find out if they have a bed to sleep in that night.”

Kenney called for the firing of Battaglia and demanded a response from management. As the shortage of pilots remains a prominent concern for air carriers across the industry, this is not a demand that can be taken lightly by JetBlue (JBLU) executives.

Finally, the earnings report will need to encourage optimism on the fundamental factor of demand amid increasing competition along congested air routes in often imperfect conditions.

“Inclement weather can make for a difficult operating environment, especially for JetBlue (JBLU) which has a network with operations concentrated in some of the busiest airports surrounded by some of the country’s busiest airspace,” Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg wrote in a recent note.

That concentration along the East coast is also now threatened by the airline’s own founder, who has started up a new low-cost airline that will not only compete for customers but pilots. As a result, more than one facet of competition now confronts the company as it still competes even to complete an acquisition of Spirit Airlines (SAVE).

Shares of the Long Island-based airline gained about 1% shortly before the close on Monday.

