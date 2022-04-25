Nkarta launches $150M stock offering
Apr. 25, 2022 Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX)
- Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares climbed ~6% in extended trading after the biopharmaceutical company launched a proposed underwritten public offering of $150M of shares of its common stock.
- Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22.5M of common shares.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the continued clinical development of NKX101 and NKX019, preclinical studies for research stage programs and the continued buildout of internal manufacturing capabilities, and for working capital and for general corporate purposes.