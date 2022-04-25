HF Foods Group to acquire Sealand Food
Apr. 25, 2022 4:09 PM ETHF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Food distributor to Asian restaurants in the US, HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) to acquire substantially all of the assets of Sealand Food.
- Peter Zhang, CEO commented “The acquisition of Sealand takes our extensive distribution network to 46 states covering well over 90% of the contiguous United States and propels us to over a billion dollars in projected 2022 revenue. Upon completion of the acquisition of Sealand, the Company will serve approximately 15,000 restaurants. We will continue to solidify our market leadership position to deliver long-term shareholder value through organic growth and acquisitions such as this. On behalf of the Company, I sincerely welcome Tammy Lu and the rest of the Sealand employees to our HF Group family.”