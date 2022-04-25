Zevia appoints new CFO, COO

Apr. 25, 2022 4:11 PM ETZevia PBC (ZVIA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) said Monday it appointed Denise Beckles as CFO and Quincy Troupe as COO, effective May 3 and Jun. 13, respectively.
  • Beckles will succeed Bill Beech, who will step down as CFO effective May 3 and from his employment, effective May 6.
  • Most recently, Beckles served as CFO and COO of Sol de Janeiro, a premium skincare brand.
  • Troupe will replace Hank Margolis, who will step down as COO effective Jun. 13 and retire, effective Jun. 24.
  • Troupe has served on ZVIA's board since Jun. 2021. He most recently served as SVP of supply chain at Boston Beer.
