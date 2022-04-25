Alexandria Real Estate Equities FFO of $2.05 beats by $0.05, revenue of $615.07M beats by $19.72M
Apr. 25, 2022 4:14 PM ETAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities press release (NYSE:ARE): Q1 FFO of $2.05 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $615.07M (+28.2% Y/Y) beats by $19.72M.
- Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of March 31, 2022.
- Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.5x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.1x for 1Q22 annualized.
- Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 28% as of March 31, 2022.
- $5.7 billion liquidity as of March 31, 2022.