Alexandria Real Estate Equities FFO of $2.05 beats by $0.05, revenue of $615.07M beats by $19.72M

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities press release (NYSE:ARE): Q1 FFO of $2.05 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $615.07M (+28.2% Y/Y) beats by $19.72M.
  • Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of March 31, 2022.
  • Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.5x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.1x for 1Q22 annualized.
  • Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 28% as of March 31, 2022.
  • $5.7 billion liquidity as of March 31, 2022.
