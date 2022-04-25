Energy regains some ground Monday as natural gas squeezes 6% into the close
- After falling nearly $7.00/b in Monday trading, Brent oil (CO1:COM) closed down ~$3.00/b, and back above ~$100; natural gas prices were up as much as ~6% Monday, and over $7.00/mmbtu, at the US equity market close.
- Service names like Schlumberger (SLB) and Baker (BKR) recovered from near double-digit losses, as the service index (OIH) bounced ~3% in afternoon trading.
- Natural gas names outperformed the broader energy sector; however, even EQT (EQT) and Range (RRC) closed in the red, despite the rally in natural gas prices (UNG).
- With Valero (VLO) set to kick off refinery earnings season Tuesday morning, shares of refiners closed lower on the day, as natural resource investors looked to reduce earnings risk following a difficult week of Q1 mining reports (FCX) (AA).
- Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are likely to set the tone for energy earnings Friday; however, for the time being, the sector appears to be bouncing around on mixed commodity headlines.