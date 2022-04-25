LPL Financial names new product chief and new head of national sales, marketing
Apr. 25, 2022 4:16 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) said Monday Kabir Sethi will become its chief product officer with responsibility for LPL's technology capabilities and wealth management platforms when he joins the company on May 2.
- Also, LPL Financial (LPLA) Managing Director Matt Enyedi will shift from LPL Business Solutions to head National Sales and Marketing. Enyedi will lead teams focused on bolstering LPL's relationships with its advisors, RIAs and institutions.
- Sethi joins the company from Merrill Lynch, where he was head of Digital for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
- LPL Financial (LPLA) was upgraded to Market Perform at JMP earlier this month.