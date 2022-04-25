Whirlpool falls after setting guidance below expectations

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) reported sales fell 8.2% year-over-year in Q1 to $4.92B and ongoing EBIT Was down 30.3% to $463M. Those marks missed consensus estimates.

The company revised full-year revenue guidance to $22.42B to $22.64B vs. $22.68B and full-year EPS guidance to $24.00 to $26.00 vs. $25.99 consensus. Cash provided by operating activities of $1.95B is anticipated and free cash flow of $1.25B.

On the capital allocation front, Whirlpool (WHR) increased the share repurchase authorization by $2B and noted it repurchased $533M of shares in Q1. There is approximately $2.9B in remaining repurchase authorization left.

Whirlpool (WHR) expects to conclude a strategic review of the European business by Q3 of 2022. As part of its strategy update, Whirlpool (WHR) said it is it committed to accelerating the transformation of its portfolio with a focus on high growth and high margin businesses.

Shares of Whirlpool (WHR) fell 2.63% in after-hours trading on Monday to $174.44 following the mixed earnings report.