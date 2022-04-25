Why did Moderna stock jump up today? Outperformance of COVID-19 vaccine stocks

Apr. 25, 2022 4:20 PM ETMRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • COVID-19 vaccine makers lifted healthcare stocks on Monday, offering a rare pocket of resistance in a volatile session of U.S. stocks.
  • The shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna (MRNA) led the S&P 500 as healthcare stocks in the broader index closed higher thanks to the gains of pharma and biotech stocks.
  • Following six straight sessions of losses, the rival vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX) rose alongside BioNTech (BNTX), the partner of Pfizer (PFE) in COVID-19 vaccine development, to record their biggest intraday gains in more than a month.
  • The COVID-19 vaccine makers outperformed today as the U.S. Indices closed the session higher despite the early losses driven by a sharp selloff in China amid fears of a widening COVID-related lockdown.
  • However, Moderna (MRNA) continues to trade more than two thirds lower than its recent peak in August, as shown in this graph.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.