Why did Moderna stock jump up today? Outperformance of COVID-19 vaccine stocks
Apr. 25, 2022 4:20 PM ETMRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- COVID-19 vaccine makers lifted healthcare stocks on Monday, offering a rare pocket of resistance in a volatile session of U.S. stocks.
- The shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna (MRNA) led the S&P 500 as healthcare stocks in the broader index closed higher thanks to the gains of pharma and biotech stocks.
- Following six straight sessions of losses, the rival vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX) rose alongside BioNTech (BNTX), the partner of Pfizer (PFE) in COVID-19 vaccine development, to record their biggest intraday gains in more than a month.
- The COVID-19 vaccine makers outperformed today as the U.S. Indices closed the session higher despite the early losses driven by a sharp selloff in China amid fears of a widening COVID-related lockdown.
- However, Moderna (MRNA) continues to trade more than two thirds lower than its recent peak in August, as shown in this graph.