O-I Glass Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.17, revenue of $1.69B beats by $150M
Apr. 25, 2022 4:21 PM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- O-I Glass press release (NYSE:OI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $1.69B (+12.7% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
- Guidance: OI expects Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.55-$0.60. OI also raises FY non-GAAP EPS outlook to $1.85-$2.10 vs earlier guidance of $1.85-$2.00.
- “We are increasingly optimistic on our full-year business outlook as we continue to navigate challenging macro conditions with agility. Demand for healthy, sustainable glass containers remains strong, operating performance is solid and we are effectively raising prices to offset cost inflation,” said OI CEO Andres Lopez.