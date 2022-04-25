AZZ announces $1.3B senior term loan to help finance Precoat Metals deal

Apr. 25, 2022 4:21 PM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ)BXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) said Monday it is launching the syndication of a new 7-year $1.3B first lien senior term loan.
  • The term loan, along with a new 5-year $400M pari passu first lien revolving credit facility and a proposed $240M investment by funds managed by Blackstone's (BX) tactical opportunities business, will be used to refinance AZZ's existing debt structure and fund the Precoat Metals acquisition.
  • The term loan and the Blackstone investment are contingent on the closing of the Precoat acquisition.
  • The proposed Blackstone investment will be junior to the term loan, the revolver and AZZ's other indebtedness and is expected to be convertible into AZZ shares.
