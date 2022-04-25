Nasdaq sends notice to SportsMap Tech Acquisition over failure to timely file 2021 annual report
Apr. 25, 2022 4:23 PM ETSportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. Units (SMAPU), SMAP, SMAPWBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- The Nasdaq Stock Market's Listing Qualifications Department sent a notice to SportsMap Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMAPU) on Apr. 19 over a failure to timely file its 2021 annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. SEC.
- The notice stated that the blank check company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
- The notice does not have any immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- SMAPU has 60 calendar days from the notice date to submit a plan to regain compliance with the listing rule. The stock exchange operator may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until October 12, 2022, to regain compliance.