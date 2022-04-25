Nasdaq sends notice to SportsMap Tech Acquisition over failure to timely file 2021 annual report

  • The Nasdaq Stock Market's Listing Qualifications Department sent a notice to SportsMap Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMAPU) on Apr. 19 over a failure to timely file its 2021 annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. SEC.
  • The notice stated that the blank check company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
  • The notice does not have any immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • SMAPU has 60 calendar days from the notice date to submit a plan to regain compliance with the listing rule. The stock exchange operator may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until October 12, 2022, to regain compliance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.