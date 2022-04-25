Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) said Monday it is "disappointed" by the U.S. Department of Commerce decision to investigate an allegation of tariff circumvention on solar modules, saying "the mere disclosure of this trade review has galvanized industry-wide agreement on the negative impact to current and future projects, long-term supply-chain disruptions and increased price volatility."

"The petition seeks to protect a domestic supply chain that cannot yet adequately deliver on the current growth trajectory," Array Technologies (ARRY) said, noting U.S.-based panel providers are sold out through 2024 and are not currently equipped to meet strong customer demand.

The government's probe "threatens solar industry's position as a key pillar of the energy transition in the U.S. Domestic production of solar panels cannot meet current demand and fully serve the growing pipeline of projects over the next five years."

Shares of Array (ARRY) and other solar-related names have dropped since NextEra Energy last Thursday blamed the government probe for delaying various solar and storage projects by at least a year.