Annaly Capital to sell Middle Market Lending portfolio of $2.4B
Apr. 25, 2022 4:25 PM ETAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)ARESBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) agreed to sell its Middle Market Lending Portfolio to Ares Capital Management LLC on behalf of funds managed by the Credit Group of Ares Management Corp. (ARES), the companies said Monday.
- The transaction, valued at ~$2.4B, represents substantially all of Annaly's (NLY) Middle Market Lending assets held on its balance sheet as well as assets managed for third parties.
- "The sale of our Middle Market Lending portfolio represents a successful outcome for Annaly’s shareholders and marks the latest in a series of strategic actions – including the disposition of our Commercial Real Estate business and investments into our Mortgage Servicing Rights and Residential Credit businesses – that have enhanced our focus and capabilities across our core housing finance strategy," said Annaly (NLY) CEO and President David Finkelstein.
- Annaly (NLY) expects the transaction to add to its book value and to have an immaterial effect on other key financial metrics, including earnings available for distribution and the company's dividend. The company plans to use proceeds from the sale to repay its financing facilities related to the Middle Market Lending assets being sold and to purchase targeted assets in accordance with its capital allocation policy, including Agency MBS, mortgage servicing rights, and residential credit assets.
