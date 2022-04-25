Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) first-quarter earnings came in stronger-than-expected as wealth management net inflows gained even with market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty.

Looking forward, "we are well positioned to continue to drive organic growth and will benefit from the rising rate environment in the U.S.," said Jim Cracchiolo, Chairman and CEO.

Client net flows of $10.4B in Q1 increased from $9.3B in Q1 2021. Pretax adjusted operating margin of 21.5% in Q1 vs. 20.7% in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, management and financial advice fees totaled $2.46B in Q1, up from $2.10B in Q1 of last year but down from $2.56B in the previous quarter.

Total revenues were $3.66B in Q1 compared with the Wall Street estimate of $3.72B as well as $3.35B in Q1 2021 and $3.76B in Q4 2021.

Q1 expenses of $2.73B slipped from $2.86B in Q1 2021 and $2.89B in Q4 2021.

Assets under management of $1.10T in Q1 rose from $921.11B in Q1 2021 but down from $1.17T in the prior quarter.

Assets under administration was $238.88B in Q1 vs. $222.89B in Q1 2021 and $246.89B in Q4 a year ago.

Earlier, Ameriprise Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share.