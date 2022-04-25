Titan Machinery CFO resigns to step down next year
Apr. 25, 2022 4:42 PM ETTitan Machinery Inc. (TITN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) disclosed Friday that CFO Mark Kalvoda has submitted his resignation, effective Jan. 15 2023, to pursue other interests.
- The company said it has started the search of new CFO while Kalvoda continues in the role until the start of next year.
- "Mark’s financial leadership over the past 15 years has been invaluable. Mark and I will work closely with the Board to identify a proper successor and manage a smooth transition," said Chairman and CEO David Meyer.
