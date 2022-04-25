BeiGene and Biocytogen in licensing pact for antibody therapies
Apr. 25, 2022 4:43 PM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- China-based biotechs, BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals have reached an agreement for licensing Biocytogen's fully human antibody RenMab/RenLite mice platforms, the companies announced on Monday.
- Per the terms, the partners will leverage the potential of RenMab/RenLite to develop fully human monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and other types of antibody drugs.
- "As one of the leading fully human antibody discovery platforms, Biocytogen's RenMab™/RenLite™ mice will provide strong support in drug development for challenging targets,” said Dr. Yuelei Shen, the Chief Executive of Biocytogen.
- The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Beijing headquartered, BeiGene (BGNE) offers three approved medications: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA, anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, and PARP inhibitor pamiparib.
- The company recorded ~$1.2 million in revenue in 2021, indicating over a three-fold rise from the prior year.