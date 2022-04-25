Nasdaq sends deficiency letter to TB SA Acquisition over timely annual report filing failure

Apr. 25, 2022 4:45 PM ETTB SA Acquisition Corp (TBSA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • The Nasdaq Stock Market sent a deficiency letter to TB SA Acquisition (NASDAQ:TBSA) on Apr. 19 over the failure to timely file its 2021 annual report on Form 10-K with the U.S. SEC.
  • The filing is required under Section 5250(c) of Nasdaq Rules regarding the Qualification, Listing and Delisting of Companies.
  • TBSA was unable to complete and file Form 10-K prior to Apr. 15.
  • The company attributed the delay primarily to additional information and investigation needed in relation to the company's financial statements.
  • The company also identified material weaknesses in its internal control.
  • TBSA has until 60 calendar days from the date of the deficiency letter to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the listing rules, and the company intends to submit the compliance plan as soon as practicable.
  • The notice does not have any immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company's securities on Nasdaq.
