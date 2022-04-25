Universal Health Services net income falls 27% as COVID impacts weigh on bottom line

Hospital operator Universal Health Services saw its net income in Q1 2022 fall 27% to $153.9M ($2.02 per diluted share) compared to the prior-year quarter as a result of nurses and staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares are down ~12% in after-hours trading.

Because of significant labor shortages in certain regions, the company was forced to hire higher–cost temporary staff and pay above standard salary for essential workers.

Universal Health (NYSE:UHS) also said that at some of its facilities -- particularly behavior health -- it has been so difficult to fill positions that the number of patients at those facilities had to be limited.

The company added that it expects the labor disruptions to persist through the end of the year.

Salaries, wages, and benefits increased 13% year over year to ~$1.7B.

However, Universal Health (UHS) saw its net revenues in the quarter increase 9% to ~$3B.

At acute care hospitals, adjusted admissions increased by 5.7% and net revenue per adjusted admission increased by 3.1%. In its behavioral health care facilities, those figures were, respectively, a decline of 1.9% and an increase of 5.8%.

The company ended the quarter with $445M in cash.

Although Universal Health said it was maintaining its previous 2022 guidance issued in February, that could change if staffing shortages and the unfavorable impact on labor costs persist.