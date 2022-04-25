Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) Oxy Low Carbon Ventures said Monday they have executed a letter of intent work toward a potential carbon dioxide transportation and sequestration solution for the Texas Gulf Coast.

The companies said the joint project would focus initially on providing services to emitters in the industrial corridors from the greater Houston to Beaumont/Port Arthur areas.

Enterprise Products (EPD) would develop the CO2 aggregation and transportation network utilizing a combination of new and existing pipelines along its Gulf Coast footprint, while Oxy Low Carbon (OXY), through its 1PointFive business unit, is developing sequestration hubs on the Gulf Coast and across the U.S., some of which will be anchored by direct air capture facilities.

