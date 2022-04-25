Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) increased its guidance for 2022 FFO per share after posting better-than-expected Q1 earnings. Leasing activity continued during the quarter, reaching second-highest leasing volume in the company's history for both total space and development and redevelopment space.

The office REIT focusing on ag, tech and life sciences expects 2022 FFO per share of $8.33-$8.43, up from its previous range of $8.26-$8.46; consensus estimate is $8.40.

Total leasing activity was 2.46M rentable square feet and leasing of development and redevelopment space reached 1.44M RSF.

The company assumes North America occupancy of 95.2%-95.8%, unchanged from prior guidance; expected rental rate increase 30.0%-35.0% also unchanged. The company assumes same-store property net operating income to increase 5.9%-7.9% up from prior range of 5.5%-7.5%; and same-store property cash basis NOI increase of 6.5%-8.5%, unchanged from previous guidance.

Q1 adjusted FFO of $2.05 topped the consensus estimate of $2.00, rose from $1.97 in the prior quarter and $1.91 in the year-ago quarter.

Occupancy of operating properties in North America was 94.7% vs. 94.0% in Q4 and % in Q1 2021.

Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.5B, annualized, compares with $1.4B in Q4 and increased 24.9% Y/Y; same-property NOI rose 7.6% vs. 5.0% in Q4 and on cash basis rose 7.3% vs. 7.5% in Q4.

Conference call at 3:00 PM ET on April 26.

