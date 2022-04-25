PotlatchDeltic starts year on strong note as Q1 EBITDDA more than triples

Apr. 25, 2022 5:00 PM ETPotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Logs in forest

Taiyou Nomachi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • PotlachDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) first-quarter earnings reflected a substantial boost in adjusted EBITDDA, driven by large increases in timberlands and wood products revenues amid higher commodity prices.
  • Revenues of $411.4M topped the average analyst estimate of $382.28M and jumped from $248.4M in Q4 2021 and $354.2M in Q1 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDDA of $245.6M surged from $75.7M in Q4 2021 and $195.0M in the year-ago period.
  • Woods products revenue of $295.75M in Q1 drifted higher from $174.16M in Q4 2021 and $269.30M in Q1 2021.
  • Timberlands revenue was $123.66M in Q1, up from $86.78M in Q4 2021 and $111.92M in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 operating income of $214.94M also soared from $50.56M in the previous quarter and $168.14M in Q1 of last year.
  • Conference call on April 26 at 12:00 PM ET.
  • In mid-March, PotlatchDeltic said it will transfer $70M in pension obligations to American General Life Insurance.
