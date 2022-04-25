PHX Minerals expands presence in Haynesville for natural gas production

Apr. 25, 2022 5:01 PM ETPHX Minerals Inc. (PHX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) on Friday has announced a $4.3M mineral and royalty acquisition targeting the Haynesville play in Louisiana.
  • In the all-cash deal, the company has agreed to acquire approximately 477 net royalty acres located in three contiguous sections, operated by Chesapeake, from a private seller.
  • The acquisition assets have an estimated net reserves of 3.0 Bcf natural gas with net production expected to range between 350 to 450 mcf/d in the next 12 months.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected by May 13, 2022.
  • It adds up to PHX $5.1M acquisition in Haynesville announced last week.
  • Stock is up 3% in after-hours trading.
  • Earlier in the day: Energy markets take no prisoners - stocks down 5-10% across all energy subsectors
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.