PHX Minerals expands presence in Haynesville for natural gas production
Apr. 25, 2022 5:01 PM ETPHX Minerals Inc. (PHX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) on Friday has announced a $4.3M mineral and royalty acquisition targeting the Haynesville play in Louisiana.
- In the all-cash deal, the company has agreed to acquire approximately 477 net royalty acres located in three contiguous sections, operated by Chesapeake, from a private seller.
- The acquisition assets have an estimated net reserves of 3.0 Bcf natural gas with net production expected to range between 350 to 450 mcf/d in the next 12 months.
- Closing of the transaction is expected by May 13, 2022.
- It adds up to PHX $5.1M acquisition in Haynesville announced last week.
- Stock is up 3% in after-hours trading.
