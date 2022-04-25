American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Q1 results, likely the last quarter it reports earnings as a publicly traded company, topped the consensus estimate.

Q1 modified FFO of $0.72 vs. $0.70 consensus, $0.75 in Q4 2021 and $0.57 in Q1 2021.

Revenue of $273.7M exceeded the $255.2M consensus and increased from $272.3M in Q4 2021 and $232.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 same-store net operating income of $143.3M rose 14.3% Y/Y; same-store property net revenue increased by 10% and same-store property operating expenses rose by 4.3%.

During the quarter, American Campus (ACC) delivered 1,475 beds of the 10-phase residential housing development serving participants of the Disney College Program near Walt Disney Resort. To date, the company has delivered a total of 6,759 beds representing $409.8M of development. The REIT continues construction on the remaining phases of Flamingo Crossings Village, which are expected to be completed through 2023.

With the pending acquisition of American Campus (ACC) by Blackstone (BX), the REIT won't hold a conference call. The company's expect the $12.8B transaction to close in Q3 2022.

