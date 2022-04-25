Parkit Enterprise to acquire 3 industrial assets for $40.3M
- Parkit Enterprise (OTC:PKTEF) said Monday it will acquire three industrial assets from three vendor groups for ~$40.3M.
- Two of the acquisitions are arm's length and one is non-arm's length with SRS Realty, a firm owned by PKTEF director and chair Steven Scott, as the vendor.
- The purchase price for the arm's length acquisitions is $23.8M, and is payable by the assumption of a mortgage and new mortgage financing of up to $11.4M with the remainder of amount being paid with funds on hand.
- The purchase price for the non-arm's length acquisition is $16.5M and is payable by the assumption of a mortgage of ~$4.5M by the issue of up to ~$8M of Parkit shares. The remainder will be paid with funds on hand.
- The acquisitions are expected to close in Q2.