Parkit Enterprise to acquire 3 industrial assets for $40.3M

Apr. 25, 2022 5:13 PM ETParkit Enterprise Inc. (PKTEF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Parkit Enterprise (OTC:PKTEF) said Monday it will acquire three industrial assets from three vendor groups for ~$40.3M.
  • Two of the acquisitions are arm's length and one is non-arm's length with SRS Realty, a firm owned by PKTEF director and chair Steven Scott, as the vendor.
  • The purchase price for the arm's length acquisitions is $23.8M, and is payable by the assumption of a mortgage and new mortgage financing of up to $11.4M with the remainder of amount being paid with funds on hand.
  • The purchase price for the non-arm's length acquisition is $16.5M and is payable by the assumption of a mortgage of ~$4.5M by the issue of up to ~$8M of Parkit shares. The remainder will be paid with funds on hand.
  • The acquisitions are expected to close in Q2.
