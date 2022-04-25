Fiverr International (FVRR +5.7%) flew higher on Monday as the market rebounded from Friday’s fierce selloff.

The broader sentiment shift appears to be the culprit for the turnaround, bolstered by a technical rationale given the stock slumped into oversold territory on key indicators like the Relative Strength Index to close last week’s trading.

Shares popped over 5% on Monday.

The reversal in fortune for stock also moved against a less-than-optimistic research note published by MKM Partners analyst Rohit Kulkarni. Kulkarni cut his price target for the stock from $90 to $68 while maintaining a Neutral rating. His more tepid take on the road ahead for the stock adds to a recent target cut from Piper Sandler, which slashed its target to $80 from $100 on Friday.

Both price targets still represent significant upside from the present share price. Also, each of those targets are still well below the Street average at $114.78, suggesting the stock’s sharp selloff In recent months may be overwrought. That very sentiment was voiced by multiple contributors on Seeking Alpha earlier in the day as well.

Still, the stock’s selloff has put it in a poor position according to SeekingAlpha’s Quant Ratings. Read more on the stock’s status as a Strong Sell candidate.