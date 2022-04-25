Protagonist falls on data from phase 2 study of PN-943 to treat ulcerative colitis

3d ulcerative extensive colitis infection with clipping path.

EncroVision/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) have lost 40.2% to $11.25 in aftermarket trading on Monday, after the company announced data from its phase 2 IDEAL study of its antagonist PN-943 in patients with ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that causes ulcers in the digestive tract.
  • The IDEAL phase 2 study evaluated the safety and efficacy of PN-943 in 159 patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. Two doses of PN-943 were assessed - a 450 mg twice daily dose and a 150 mg twice daily dose.
  • The 450 mg twice daily dose did not meet the prespecified main goal of the study.
  • In the twice daily 150 mg dose arm, PN-943 achieved 27.5% clinical remission with a delta of 13% versus placebo, with strong concordance across all key proxies including histological and endoscopic endpoints for efficacy.
  • The company now has plans underway for a registrational phase 3 study based on the twice daily 150 mg dose of PN-943, pending regulatory guidance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.