Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) +19.1% post-market Monday after revealing it received $85M in cash from Tronox (TROX) in its settlement agreement related to the recent Superior Court of Delaware judgment in favor of Venator.

In addition to the $75M settlement, Venator (VNTR) will receive an additional $10M due to a negotiated amount of interest originating from 2019 when conditions were met that required Tronox (TROX) to pay a $75M break fee.

Venator (VNTR) shares had surged after the April 6 lawsuit win but have given back most of those gains during the past three weeks.