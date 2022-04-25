Nektar Therapeutics unveils restructuring plan, laying off 70% of its workforce

Resignation concept.Businesswoman packing personal company belongings when she deciding resignation change of job or fired from the company.

pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will implement a cost restructuring plan so that it can focus on its two mid-stage pipeline assets that will result in the loss of 70% of its employees.
  • The company said the plan will extend its cash runway into 1H 2025.
  • After accounting for wind-down and restructuring costs, Nektar (NKTR) projects ending the year with $440M-$450M in cash and investments and no debt.
  • The company's two major assets, NKTR-255 and NKTR-358, are in development for, respectively, oncology and immunology indications.
  • NKTR-255 is in Phase 2 with partners Pfizer (PFE) and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, while NKTR-358 is in Phase 2 in partnership with Eli Lilly (LLY) for systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis.
  • Nektar (NKTR) noted under its deal with Lilly (LLY), it is eligible for up to $250M in milestone payments as well as royalties from potential sales.
  • Nektar (NKTR) shares were hit earlier in April after the company and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) ended a development program combining bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo (nivolumab).
