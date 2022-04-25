Nektar Therapeutics unveils restructuring plan, laying off 70% of its workforce
Apr. 25, 2022 5:26 PM ETNektar Therapeutics (NKTR)BMY, LLY, MKKGY, MKGAF, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will implement a cost restructuring plan so that it can focus on its two mid-stage pipeline assets that will result in the loss of 70% of its employees.
- The company said the plan will extend its cash runway into 1H 2025.
- After accounting for wind-down and restructuring costs, Nektar (NKTR) projects ending the year with $440M-$450M in cash and investments and no debt.
- The company's two major assets, NKTR-255 and NKTR-358, are in development for, respectively, oncology and immunology indications.
- NKTR-255 is in Phase 2 with partners Pfizer (PFE) and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) (OTCPK:MKKGY) for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, while NKTR-358 is in Phase 2 in partnership with Eli Lilly (LLY) for systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis.
- Nektar (NKTR) noted under its deal with Lilly (LLY), it is eligible for up to $250M in milestone payments as well as royalties from potential sales.
- Nektar (NKTR) shares were hit earlier in April after the company and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) ended a development program combining bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo (nivolumab).