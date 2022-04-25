FinCanna Capital increases private placement financing to C$2.5M
Apr. 25, 2022 5:20 PM ETFinCanna Capital Corp. (FNNZF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- FinCanna Capital (OTCQB:FNNZF) on Monday increased its non-brokered private placement financing from C$2M to C$2.5M.
- FNNZF will issue up to 25M units at C$0.10 apiece for total proceeds of up to C$2.5M.
- Each unit will consist of 1 FinCanna share and 1 share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will be exercisable to acquire 1 share at an exercise price of C$0.20 for 24 months from the closing of the private placement.
- FNNZF intends to use the net proceeds to fund the launch of the new "manufacturer to retail" revenue strategy and ongoing working capital purposes.
- The private placement is expected to close on or about Apr. 28.