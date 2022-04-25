Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) on Monday has boosted its full-year outlook on core FFO as the residential REIT's first-quarter earnings beat the average analyst estimate.

"With sustained tailwinds, the demand for attainable housing and outdoor vacationing continues to reach new levels," said CEO and Chairman Gary A. Shiffman.

The REIT sees 2022 core FFO of $7.20-7.32 per diluted share compared with $7.07-7.23 in the prior view. A group of nine analysts expect FFO of $7.11 this year.

Anticipates Manufactured Home and Recreational Vehicle same property net operating income of 6.5% to 7.3% in 2022, compared with 6.0% to 6.8% in the previous forecast.

Meanwhile, Q1 revenue of $548.5M topped the consensus of $459.43M and increased from $542.4M in Q4 2021 but down from $684.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 home sales volume of 837 vs. 933 in Q4 2021 and 1,162 in Q1 2021.

Total Manufactured Home and Recreational Vehicle occupancy was 97.5% in at the end of March, up slightly from 97.3% in Q1 2021.

Conference call on April 26 at 11:00 AM ET.

Earlier in April, Sun Communities appointed a new CFO.